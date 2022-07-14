SEEKONK -- The town is earmarked to get a $7.3 million state grant to construct a new library.
The local board of library trustees Thursday announced the long-awaited grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
State library commissioners at their July 7 meeting voted in favor of the "provisional" grant.
The grant is subject to the town coming up with a share of the overall construction costs, which have been estimated at around $20 million.
The town has six months, until Jan. 5, 2023, to secure local funding.
Library trustees were unsuccessful at the June 2021 annual town meeting when they requested $19.6 million for a new library.
The vote was 210 in favor and 117 opposed, but a two-thirds affirmative vote was needed because of borrowing and the request fell eight votes short.
Several in opposition, including some town officials, cited concerns with the state funding not coming through.
Now that the funding is earmarked, another vote is expected at a town meeting.
Besides town meeting approval, the project also will require passage of a tax hike at an election through a debt exclusion of Proposition 2 1/2, the state tax levy limiting law.
The overall tab to Seekonk taxpayers would also be reduced by a campaign expected to bring in about $1 million in donations.
The project and funding have been several years in the making, with library trustees applying for the 2016-2017 grant round of the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program.
Library officials last June had said it wasn't a question of if but when the grant was awarded, with expectations then the $7.3 million could come this summer. The town library had been high on the state funding wait list.
Library officials say the library urgently needs more space and the 1970s-era building has many problems and drawbacks.
Plans are to knock down the current building on Newman Avenue (Route 152) and build a new one on the same site, which is near The Meadows park.