Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Friday announced awards worth $139 million in cash and tax credits to projects that will produce more than 1,500 rental units across the state including projects in Attleboro and Wrentham.
The awards went to a total of 28 projects in 21 communities.
All told, the cash and credits will ensure the development of 1,526 new rental units, including 1,346 units for low and extremely low-income households.
The administration awarded $93.3 million in direct subsidies and allocated $45.8 million in federal and state housing tax credits through the Department of Housing and Community Development.
The projects are located in every area of Massachusetts and include new construction, historic rehabilitation and the preservation of occupied projects in need of rehabilitation.
Some projects are transit-oriented and eight will be built to “passive house” design standards.
“As Massachusetts continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we continue to prioritize new affordable housing development to help our most vulnerable families,” Baker said in a press release.
In Attleboro, Hillcrest Acres on Hillside Avenue will get cash and tax credits.
Schochet Companies recently acquired the project and will rehabilitate it as mixed-income rental housing for families.
When construction is complete, the project will offer 100 rehabilitated units.
Fifty-two units will be affordable for households earning less than 60 percent of area median income, with 13 units further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent.
Sanctuary Place, an adaptive re-use project to be developed in Wrentham, will get a cash award.
The project is sponsored by the non-profit Planning Office for Urban Affairs working in partnership with Health Imperatives.
POUA and Health Imperatives will redevelop a former convent as housing with support services for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation.
Sanctuary Place will offer eight bedrooms, an upgraded kitchen and community gathering areas.
How much the Attleboro and Wrentham projects will be getting was not specified.
