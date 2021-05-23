FOXBORO — The state Appeals Court has ruled in favor of the town in an age-discrimination lawsuit filed by a former reserve police officer.
The court Friday upheld a Norfolk Superior Court judge’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former reserve police officer George Demeris.
Demeris, a reserve police officer for 21 years, filed the lawsuit in 2016 after he was terminated in 2014 by then-Police Chief Edward O’Leary when he turned 66, according to court records.
The town has a mandatory retirement age of 65 for police officers and reserve police officers.
The decision concerned arguments over the definition of “maximum age” and “occupation.”
Demeris had pointed to an opinion letter from the Public Employment Retirement Commission that concluded a police officer could continue to work details after retirement and that he was not subject to “maximum age,” according to the court.
Demeris, who was not a full-time police officer, also argued that there were five other reserve officers who worked after turning 65. But the court said he did not explain how that supported his case.
As a reserve officer, Demeris also argued that reserve officers do not perform the same duties as a regular police officer. But the court disagreed and sided with the town.
His lawyer, Christopher Trombetta of Mansfield, declined to comment.
Bradford Louison of Boston, who represented the town, said he was pleased with the decision.
