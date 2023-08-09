NORTH ATTLEBORO — The state Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld the child rape conviction of a 54-year-old former North Attleboro man serving a 30-year prison sentence.
The three-judge panel ruled that statements and evidence against Felipe Gonzalez of Raynham were properly admitted at his trial in 2019 in Fall River Superior Court.
The court also ruled that a remark during the prosecutor’s closing argument “exceeded the proper bounds” but was “fleeting” and did not cause a miscarriage of justice.
A jury convicted Gonzalez of multiple charges, including rape of a child aggravated by an age difference, indecent assault and battery, assault with intent to rape, rape of a child by force and intimidation of a witness.
The assaults began in 2011 when the victim, a girl known to the defendant, was 8 years old. They occurred over the course of five years in North Attleboro, Avon and Raynham, according to court records.
Fall River Superior Court Judge Sharon Donatelle, who presided over the trial, sentenced Gonzalez to 30 years in prison followed by three years of probation.
Gonzalez was arrested in August 2016 after the victim disclosed to distant relatives the repeated sexual assaults she suffered during her preteen years, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors had sought a 30- to 40-year prison term.
The lawyer for Gonzalez, formerly of Brockton, recommended a 10- to 12-year prison term.
