fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The state Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld the child rape conviction of a 54-year-old former North Attleboro man serving a 30-year prison sentence.

The three-judge panel ruled that statements and evidence against Felipe Gonzalez of Raynham were properly admitted at his trial in 2019 in Fall River Superior Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.