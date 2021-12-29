MANSFIELD -- Another key hurdle has been cleared for a large Walgreens distribution center to be built in the town's business park.
The state's Economic Assistance Coordinating Council has approved the distribution center among 10 projects for participation in the Economic Development Incentive Program, which yields tax breaks.
Residents at the fall town meeting overwhelmingly supported a $1 million tax break over a period of seven years to lure Walgreens to town, but state approval was needed.
Walgreens would still pay $1 million in personal property taxes for equipment over that time span as well as $140,000 a year in property taxes.
The planned micro-fulfillment center will be a new type of warehouse and distribution center, with robotic technology that will improve the efficiency of how products are delivered, officials say.
Walgreens plans to lease a 60,000-square-foot building at 44 Cabot Boulevard.
The $24 million in equipment earmarked for the facility will include automated packing workstations, canister replenishment, cart loading and pneumatic fill systems with a robotic conveyor system for more efficient packing, sorting and verifying of products, officials say.
The project entails a total investment of $30 million and the creation of 200 jobs.
The recently approved projects in Massachusetts are expected to create 1,672 new jobs and retain 345 jobs, while leveraging about $1.3 billion in private investment, the state says.
