BOSTON — The state attorney general’s office has reached a $400,000 settlement with Wendy’s International LLC to resolve allegations the company violated state child labor laws at all its 46 corporate-owned locations in Massachusetts.
“Employers have a duty to follow our child labor laws and protect their young employees,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Tuesday. “Wendy’s came into compliance as a result of our investigation and took meaningful steps to ensure a safe and productive work environment for its young workers.”
The AG’s office began investigating Wendy’s after receiving a complaint from a minor employed at a location in Worcester. It alleged that minor employees were working too late into the evening and too many hours per day.
Wendy’s cooperated with the investigation and provided records for several locations. They showed the restaurant was in violation of two child labor laws by allowing 16- and 17-year-old employees to work later than the law allows and beyond the nine-hour daily limit.
The AG’s office estimated there were more than 2,100 violations at Wendy’s restaurants in the state.
After being informed of the investigation’s findings, the company undertook changes such as modifying its scheduling system to alert managers to issues regarding minor employees. Other steps included training and auditing efforts. The company also implemented a national child labor audit and compliance program as a result of the investigation.
As part of the settlement, $200,000 of Wendy’s payment will be directed to a fund administered by the AG’s office to benefit young people through education programs about child labor and enforcement of the laws, as well as training and workforce development for young workers.
In fiscal year 2019, Healey’s office issued 41 citations for child labor law violations totaling more than $487,000 in penalties. Her office recently resolved several child labor investigations, including citing Chipotle $2 million for child labor and wage violations and Qdoba $400,000 for more than 1,000 child labor law violations at its 22 corporate-owned locations in the state.
In The Sun Chronicle area, there are Wendy’s in Attleboro Falls, South Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk.
