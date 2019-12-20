Bristol Community College neglected to do criminal background checks on the majority of its students in the early education and child care program in a timely fashion, a state audit has found.
The office of Auditor Suzanne Bump said Friday that the background checks should be done before students enter the teaching practicum stage of their education.
The audit said allowing the education students to work at schools and daycare facilities without first performing Criminal Offender Registry Information (CORI) checks poses a risk to the children at the facilities.
“When parents drop their kids at school, they should not have to worry that the instructors could pose a threat to their child,” Bump said in a press release. “Institutions like Bristol Community College, which offer early educational programming, must ensure the students participating in teaching practicums receive rigorous background checks prior to stepping foot in the classroom.”
BCC officials responded to the announcement by saying they are “shocked” that the state auditor report would “imply that we would putting students’ safety at risk.”
They said all BCC Early Childhood Education and Child Care program students have a CORI background check conducted, but added the school will “further strengthen its processes.”
Auditors examined the records of 64 BCC early education students from July 1, 2016 to Dec. 3, 2018.
It found no record that 46 of them had passed the background check before entering the practicum.
The audit recommends BCC institute a tracking system to make sure students get the background check.
“As a result of the audit, we have responded with urgency and will further strengthen our processes,” BCC said in a statement. “In the past, our process had been that the student’s background check was performed at either Bristol or the place of their teaching practicum.
“Moving forward, Bristol will perform CORI background checks on all ECE students, regardless of whether they are also receiving one at the place of their teaching practicum. We are also implementing a stronger tracking system.”
