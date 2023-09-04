ATTLEBORO — The city has been awarded a $101,250 grant for an infrastructure study to help improve the flow of stormwater into the Ten Mile River.
The grant, recently announced by the governor’s office, is part of $31.5 million set aside by the state to improve infrastructure affected by climate change in a number of towns and cities.
The projects are focused on proactive strategies to address climate change impacts on communities.
About $28.5 million was dedicated to Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program which funded 79 local projects.
These 79 projects affect 56 individual municipalities, 16 regional groups, two water districts and a Native American tribe.
“In Attleboro, the goal is to conduct a multi–phased Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) feasibility analysis of retrofitting the city’s existing stormwater management system within Environmental Justice communities in and around the downtown Attleboro urban core,” Director of Planning and Development Gary Ayrassian said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Those areas include sections of Route 118, Route 123, Route 152, Thacher Street, Bank Street and Olive Street.
“The project will address some of the top climate change impacts identified in the Massachusetts Climate Change Assessment Report for the Eastern Inland region, including damage to inland buildings from heavy rainfall and overwhelmed drainage systems in the infrastructure sector, and freshwater ecosystem degradation due to warming waters and increased runoff,” he said.
Ayrassian said the current system is inadequate and doesn’t protect the environment.
“This existing infrastructure contributes to poor water quality and increased flows within the Ten Mile River during storm events,” he said. “As climate change continues to progress, this outdated stormwater infrastructure will continue to become even more inadequate.”
He said the city is determined to change that.
“The city of Attleboro is committed to mitigating the impacts of climate change through the implementation of Green Stormwater Infrastructure,” Ayrassian said.
“The planning department will be conducting outreach and community engagement through a variety of print, digital, and public planning sessions throughout the planning process to educate residents and stakeholders as well as to solicit ideas, insight, and feedback from them to help prepare and shape the feasibility study and GSI design,” he said.
