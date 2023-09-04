Rain Flooding Attleboro
A car cuts through the St. John’s Church parking lot in Attleboro on Aug. 23 to avoid a flooded Peck Street after heavy rains passed through the area. The state has awarded the city money for a study of storm water flow.

 MARK STOCKWELL / the sun chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The city has been awarded a $101,250 grant for an infrastructure study to help improve the flow of stormwater into the Ten Mile River.

The grant, recently announced by the governor’s office, is part of $31.5 million set aside by the state to improve infrastructure affected by climate change in a number of towns and cities.

