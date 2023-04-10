ATTLEBORO -- The Department of Energy Resources has awarded the city a $15,000 grant to fund renewable energy studies.
It was one of 24 awards totaling $344,736 announced by the Healey-Driscoll administration for cities and towns across the Commonwealth. The Municipal Energy Technical Assistance grants were doled out this week.
META grants fund the services of expert consultants and contractors to assist with an array of local clean energy projects.
“They are used by Massachusetts municipalities, regional school districts, and water/wastewater districts to aid in the management of projects or the performance of studies to support the development of energy projects,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“Each year, META grants provide the catalyst for local clean energy projects to move from concept to reality, and ultimately help communities invest in their economies,” Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony said.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said the funding will "go a long way towards supporting the development of local energy projects to ensure both communities are operating at their highest and most efficient energy potential.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.