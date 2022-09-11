NORTH ATTLEBORO — A state grant will help the town make long-planned repairs to the dam at Falls Pond.
The Department of Environmental and Energy Affairs this week announced approximately $19.2 million in grants through its Dam and Seawall Program, continuing efforts to address failing dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure in the state, including $156,000 for the Falls Pond project.
The town conservation commission was “thrilled” at the news of the grant, Conservation Agent Sharon Palmer said Friday.
“This project involves structural repairs and invasive species management at the dam which will address deterioration of concrete at the spillway, corrosion of a steel support beam, and progression of invasive Japanese Knotweed,” she said.
Knotweed, and other invasive aquatic plants, regularly force the closing of the town’s two swimming areas at Whiting’s Pond and Barbara Road Beach at Falls Pond during the summer so the water can be chemically treated.
Palmer said the work has long been a priority for the town.
The 120-foot-long Falls Pond Dam was rated as “fair” in a 2015 report by Pare Corp. because of an accumulation of vegetation, erosion and corrosion of some metal components.
Palmer told The Sun Chronicle at the time that the town had made several repairs recommended by the engineers.
A sum of $95,000 was already committed to the project in the town’s capital improvements budget last year, along with the new state grant.
“We will be able to complete the project including alternatives for the steel beam replacement” of the structure, Palmer said.
“We are currently in the preliminary design, engineering and permitting stage now,” she added, “and plan to solicit bids this fall in anticipation of late fall/winter construction after drawdown.” The level of water in the pond is lowered annually once the summer is over.
This new round of state funding will support 23 municipalities and nonprofit organizations with 26 infrastructure projects within their communities. North Attleboro was the only community in this area to receive a grant.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews