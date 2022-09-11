Fishing Feature NA SAPIX
Shore vegetation bends in a soft breeze as a fisherman casts his line along the placid surface of Falls Pond in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL /THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A state grant will help the town make long-planned repairs to the dam at Falls Pond.

The Department of Environmental and Energy Affairs this week announced approximately $19.2 million in grants through its Dam and Seawall Program, continuing efforts to address failing dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure in the state, including $156,000 for the Falls Pond project.

