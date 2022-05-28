A bill now on Beacon Hill could help level the playing field for companies that want a part to play in public building projects in the state.
It would come none too soon for some.
“We won’t bid on public jobs because we won’t get them,” Brett Miller, head of Building Envelope Systems, a construction firm in Plainville, said. He says that’s because companies using cheaper and often government-subsidized foreign materials can undercut his costs.
The bill, known as “An Act to Promote American Manufacturing” and filed by state Rep. Joan B. Lovely, D-Salem, would require publicly-funded construction and improvement projects costing more than $500,000 to use materials that are American made. Specifically, it would require that contracts for such work would have to “contain a provision that the iron, steel, fabricated steel, and manufactured goods used or supplied in the performance of the contract or any subcontract thereto shall be manufactured in the United States.” The federal government is also tightening its Buy American rules this year.
With North Attleboro eyeing a reconstruction or replacement of its half-century-old high school over the next few years along with a new central fire station at some point, and other communities looking towards a variety of infrastructure repairs using federal pandemic relief funds, such regulations could have a major impact on local projects.
The bill, listed as S.2456, is currently before the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Administration and Oversight and due to be reported out next month.
The proposal has gained bipartisan support with some two dozen members of the House and Senate listed as petitioners, including local lawmakers state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, and state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk. Howitt says, “I think it’s important to support our businesses and show support for American workers.”
In the Attleboro area, it appears the law would have a somewhat limited impact. Construction companies large enough to take on half-million-dollar projects aren’t a big part of the area’s manufacturing community. But Bill Larson, CEO and partner at Larson Tool, a century-old stamping and specialty machinery company in Attleboro, says it’s good to see the state government standing up for local businesses, even if it will not affect his directly.
“I’m happy to hear the government is spending money in this country instead of with countries that don’t like us,” he said.
Associated Industries of Massachusetts, a business owners group that generally advocates for what it sees as pro-growth legislation, has yet to take a stand for or against the bill, according to Christopher Geehern, executive vice president for public affairs and communication.
“We have not had any formal conversation with our members about this topic and thus have not yet taken a position on the legislation,” he said. “AIM’s 3,400 member companies drive the association’s policy agenda and we will certainly incorporate their views going forward.”
Lovely, the bill’s sponsor, touted the bill’s benefits to The Eagle-Tribune in an interview last fall, saying that it will help local manufacturers and put tax dollars back in local coffers.
“[E]very time a contract goes to Canada, nobody is spending money here,” she told the newspaper. “Their workers are pouring that money back into their economy, and we’re on the losing side.”
Miller, the CEO of Building Envelope Solutions, a 35-year-old company with 70 workers, agrees that Canada is the chief culprit locally.
“It’s a royal pain to us, specifically in the Northeast,” he said in a recent phone interview.
The difference, depending on the time of year, Miller says, “is 25 to 36 cents on the dollar,” and, he adds, “no building in Canada takes U.S. steel.” The town’s $34 million municipal complex, opened in 2019 just down the road from his company’s headquarters, wasn’t a Building Envelope job, he said. “We could not touch the cost difference.”
He argued it’s a mistake to say the lower bids are really a saving to the taxpayer. “You are sending tax dollars out of the country,” he said, repeating the contentions made by the bill’s author.
According to The National Post newspaper, the Canadian federal government in 2019 alone spent nearly 200 million in Canadian dollars (or about $157 million in U.S. currency) to subsidize the country’s steel and aluminum companies using a fund originally designed to encourage innovation. The U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian metals during the Trump administration.
Building Envelope Systems offers such items as structural steel as well as fabricated metal pieces such as railings and stairs. Luckily, Miller says, there’s plenty of private work at the moment to take up the slack on municipal or state jobs. The company’s website touts its recent work at The Point in Wrentham, the apartment complex near the interchange of Route 1 and Interstate 495.
Nevertheless, Miller says, more people should know about the state’s proposed law. “It needs to have a lot more light shed on it,” he said.
There’s already a federal Buy American law, with origins going back to the days of the New Deal and updated since then.
According to J.D Supra, an online legal advice site, the Biden administration’s latest orders will make it more difficult for foreign companies to sell their goods to companies working on public projects in the U.S.
A recent article on the site says, “Since 1933, with the passage of the Buy American Act, the federal government has, with varied degrees of success, attempted to eliminate or at least significantly reduce, purchase of foreign products and construction materials.”
In January, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to strengthen the Buy American Act provision targeting the use of foreign products and materials in federally-funded projects that is likely to “significantly reduce the purchase of foreign-made end products and construction materials by federal and state governments.”
The Buy American Act applies to purchases over $10,000 by federal entities for public use, and requires that these goods be produced in the U.S. That means the goods must be manufactured in the U.S. and at least 50 percent of the cost of their components must come from the U.S.
There are a number of waivers and exceptions to the law, however, and Miller, the Plainville CEO, says “I’ve never seen it help” when it comes to foreign competition.
The administration’s latest moves, however, are aimed at tightening those rules as part of the overall infrastructure effort.
The Biden administration has taken a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements last month for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material, The Associated Press reported.
New guidance issued in April requires that the material purchased — whether it’s for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet — be produced in the U.S. However, the rules also set up a process to waive those requirements in case there are not enough domestic producers or the material costs too much, with the goal of issuing fewer waivers over time as U.S. manufacturing capacity increases.
“There are going to be additional opportunities for good jobs in the manufacturing sector,” said Celeste Drake, director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget.
“From Day One, every action I’ve taken to rebuild our economy has been guided by one principle: Made in America,” Biden said in a speech in Greensboro, N.C., in April. “It takes a federal government that doesn’t just give lip service to buying American but actually takes action.”
Biden said that the roughly $700 billion the government devotes annually to procuring goods is supposed to prioritize U.S. suppliers but regulations going back to the 1930s have either been watered down or applied in ways that masked the use of foreign imports.
The administration could not say what percentage of construction material for existing infrastructure projects is U.S.-made, even though the federal government is already spending $350 billion on construction this year. The new guidelines would enable government officials to know how many dollars go to U.S. workers and factories.
John Miller, a professor at Wheaton College in Norton who teaches courses on economics and public policy, says it’s not clear to him what “buy American” policies mean in terms of the cost of government or the best use of tax dollars.
Instead, “government spending needs to be part of an overall industrial policy of developing domestic industries and companies that can compete internationally, provide good jobs that pay well, and coincide with other goals such as ending our reliance on fossil-fuel and promoting the use of alternative energy,” he wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“That can’t happen without directed domestic spending, but I don’t know if that means every government dollar needs to be spent domestically.”
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)