ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro attorney has been administratively suspended from practicing law for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the state Board of Bar Overseers in a disciplinary investigation.
Deborah Blum-Shore, a lawyer for 36 years and a partner in the Shore Law Firm, had her law license suspended by the board last month.
The details of the investigation were not disclosed by the board and Blum-Shore did not immediately return an email from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
A call to her office, listed at 120 North Main St., got a voice mail message saying that after 22 years as a law firm and more in the legal profession it was decided in 2021 to wind down the practice and “begin a new life chapter.”
Blum-Shore founded the firm with her husband Peter Shore in 2000.
She specializes in elder law and estate planning, public benefits counseling and Medicare and Medicaid claims, according to the website.
Blum-Shore is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and has served on the board of directors of the academy’s state chapter. She is a past president and member of the Bristol County Estate Planning Council and served on the boards of directors of The Arc of Bristol County.
