A Stoughton doctor who last practiced at the Caritas Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton has lost his right to renew his medical license, a state board said.
Dr. Keshaudas Pahuja lost his right to renew his medical license after it was found that his treatment of three patients was below the standard of care, the state Board of Registration in Medicine stated Friday.
The doctor’s treatment of the patients called into question his competence to practice medicine, according to the board.
The board also found that Pahuja prepared an illegible and inadequate operative note of a surgery he performed on another patient.
Pahuja was first licensed in Massachusetts on July 25, 1980 and practiced until his license was summarily suspended on June 11, 2020.
Attleboro area fire departments take patients to what is now known as the Good Samaritan Medical Center.
