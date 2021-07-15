PLAINVILLE — In the first year all three of the state’s gambling venues were up and running, they created more than 9,800 jobs, most of them for Massachusetts residents, the state Gaming Commission announced Thursday.
The year 2019 saw Encore Boston Harbor complete construction of its $2.6 billion property and open for business in June. MGM Springfield celebrated its first anniversary in August, and Plainville’s Plainridge Park Casino on Route 1 marked its fourth year of operations as the state’s single slots-only licensee.
The year was notable “for the state’s nascent casino industry: the first time all three casino properties were operational. This data exemplifies the legislative intent to create jobs and business opportunities for Massachusetts citizens. Gaming connects people with opportunity,” said Jill Griffin, director of diversity and legislative affairs for the commission.
In addition to the casino jobs, 84% of which went to state residents, more than 2,900 construction jobs were created, the commission said. Of casino construction and operations employees, more than 4,300 were minority, 3,200 were women, and nearly 400 were veterans.
In addition, casino licensees spent more than $64 million with diverse vendors and suppliers.
The gaming industry spent more than $78.3 million with Massachusetts businesses, including $34.2 million with host and surrounding communities.
“The Gaming Act prioritized the creation of a diverse and skilled workforce to ensure opportunities for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses. The MGC enthusiastically embraces this mandate and strives to achieve maximum economic benefits from an inclusive and equitable industry,” Griffin said.
The report, officially the 2019 Casino Industry Impact Report was released by the commission’s Office of Workforce, Supplier and Diversity Development during a virtual public meeting Thursday.
The report was based on data received from Encore, MGM and Plainridge. It did not break down the impact by venue or locality.
