WRENTHAM — A local company whose president is a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has been cited by state officials for more than a dozen environmental violations.
Chris Doughty, a town resident, is president of Capstan Atlantic, a local division of Capstan, an industrial gear manufacturer with other locations in California and Mexico.
Capstan Atlantic and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection entered into an administrative consent order in February, with the company agreeing to correct issues and paying a penalty of $1,380. A company official says it’s in talks with the state to resolve other issues. The company says the infractions were “minor” in nature.
According to the consent order, which was signed by Doughty, DEP conducted an inspection at Capstan Atlantic’s plant at 10 Cushing Drive in July 2021.
The report says that according to a review of the company’s paperwork Capstan Atlantic — which is registered with the DEP as a “small quantity generator” of waste oil — exceeded the monthly generation limit of 270 gallons and the storage of 1,620 gallons. The inspection found the company had shipped 3,400 gallons of waste oil off the site, a little less than double its combined generation and storage limit.
The report goes on to note the inspection showed the company failed to post the required signs, label waste oil containers, keep the oil containers closed, post a list of emergency numbers or conduct the required weekly inspections of the area where the waste oil is stored.
The company was also in violation of air pollution control rules, the DEP said. During the July inspection the DEP says it found Capstan Atlantic failed to maintain adequate records of its air emissions and during a visit in October inspectors observed “opacity” from the company’s smokestack that exceeded department limits and also documented “nuisance odors” in the neighborhood.
According to the consent order, Capstan Atlantic and the DEP entered into the agreement “because they agree that it is their own interest and in the public interest” to resolve the issues quickly. It also says Capstan Atlantic did so “without admitting or denying the facts or allegations” in the order. But it also said the company agreed not to “contest such facts and allegations.”
The company agreed to correct the problems with oil storage and submit photos to prove it had done so. Capstan Atlantic also agreed to prevent excessive odor and smoke and submit plans to control such problems in the future.
According to the DEP, Capstan Atlantic paid the penalty and has complied with the requirements laid out in the consent order.
It also has submitted an Air Quality Plan Application that is being reviewed by the DEP, Michael Smith, executive vice president of Capstan Atlantic, said on Thursday.
“We corrected the problems and paid a small fine,” Smith said, calling the violations “minor.”
“We’ve been here for 30 years,” Smith said. “We’ve been a good neighbor.”