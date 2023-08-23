Thirty-one current and former police officers in The Sun Chronicle readership area have been disciplined for sustained allegations of misconduct and department policy violations, according to the state POST Commission.
They are among over 2,000 law enforcement officers whose disciplinary records were released Tuesday by the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
The records contain data from December 1984 through Jan. 31 of this year for police officers across the state. Officers who have resigned or retired in good standing are not included.
The data reflects only those who have resigned or retired to avoid discipline, according to the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
The database contains 3,413 records of 2,165 officers submitted by 273 law enforcement agencies.
The data includes brief summaries of the incidents ranging from abuse of sick leave, cruiser accidents and insubordination to sexual harassment, bias complaints, use of force violations and criminal conduct.
In The Sun Chronicle readership area, North Attleboro police had the most officers cited with 13, mostly for departmental violations.
They include its two top leaders, North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade and Capt. Jason Roy, who were cited for departmental violations before they were appointed to their current positions.
Roy had to perform retraining when he was a sergeant and was held accountable for an officer making an error in processing a piece of evidence in 2014, according to the commission’s summary.
Roy said Wednesday the incident occurred during an investigation into the vandalism of mailboxes by the use of homemade bombs made of plastic bottles filled with chemicals and tinfoil.
Roy said the officer did not follow his instructions on handling the evidence and placed a bottle in an evidence locker.
While he was a detective, McQuade was cited for a violation in using a law enforcement records database and was issued a written reprimand in 2011.
McQuade did not respond to an email asking for comment.
In responding to having the most disciplinary episodes in the Attleboro area, Roy noted that most of the incidents involved violations of departmental policies.
“Our department holds our people to a higher standard. Our police department is stricter than others,” Roy said.
Attleboro, with 91 police officers, is the largest department in the area and had only one officer on the list. The officer was cited for using excessive force in an incident in January. He was required to undergo retraining.
Unlike some departments with several veteran officers who are listed, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said about two-thirds of the officers on the police department have about five years of experience.
Heagney said the commission did not require departments to submit minor or departmental policy violations yet many did so.
The Norfolk Police Department was among 167 agencies in the state which reported having no sustained complaints of misconduct.
Police officers from two departments, Norton and Rehoboth, were cited for misdemeanor criminal conduct. But the commission says it redacted the information for privacy reasons under criminal history records laws.
However, the incident on Nov. 13, 2021, in Norton received wide media attention and involved a Norton officer arrested in an alleged drunken driving hit-and-run crash while off duty.
The officer, Joshua Archer, was suspended immediately after his arrest and was terminated in February 2022. The Civil Service Commission upheld the termination a year later.
Archer pleaded innocent to drunken driving and related charges and the case is pending in Taunton District Court, according to records.
In Mansfield, a veteran officer, William Trudell, was disciplined in 2004 for taking out his gun for no valid reason while working a construction detail. He pointed the gun in a safe direction and chambered a round before putting it back in his holster.
The incident caused concern among the crew, which also requested he stay when Trudell left early, according to the commission.
Instead of a suspension, Trudell opted to work 24 hours of extra duty and spent eight hours of unpaid duty retraining at the firing range, according to the commission.
The Sun Chronicle attempted to reach Trudell by email Wednesday but did not receive a response.
A veteran Foxboro police officer, Charles Gallagher, was given retraining for social media posts in 2019 containing bias on the basis of religion and gender and signed a “last chance agreement.”
The agreement gives an employee one last chance to retain a job, provided certain specified conditions are met.
Gallagher retired in May after over three decades in law enforcement. He could not be reached for comment.
Police Chief Michael Grace, who was not chief when the incident occurred, said the incidents involved re-posting of social media posts but declined to offer any other details.
“The optics of it were not good, I’ll say that,” Grace said.
The POST Commission was established as part of a 2020 criminal justice reform law to focus on efforts to improve public safety and increase trust between members of law enforcement and communities in the state.
Some critics say more information on complaints about police officers and discipline should be released.
“Since its inception, the POST Commission has ensured that we meet statutory obligations while focusing on the critical tasks associated with building this new agency,” Enrique Zuniga, executive director of the commission, said in a statement.
Over the past year, law enforcement agencies submitted disciplinary records. Zuniga said the POST staff has worked carefully to validate the officer records for publishing. He said they will be updated regularly.
To read the POST database go to mass.gov/info-details/officer-disciplinary-records-database