Police car on the street
Chalabala/stock.adobe.com

Thirty-one current and former police officers in The Sun Chronicle readership area have been disciplined for sustained allegations of misconduct and department policy violations, according to the state POST Commission.

They are among over 2,000 law enforcement officers whose disciplinary records were released Tuesday by the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.