In honor of Black History Month, the state Supreme Judicial Court is hosting a virtual listening session on the experience of diverse communities in the criminal justice system and how to improve it.
The event will be livestreamed from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday on the Trial Court’s YouTube Channel, youtu.be/OjoiDSdHvKU.
SJC Chief Justice Kimberly Budd and Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey will host the event.
The listening session is open to the public.
It was organized as a followup to the session held at Roxbury Community College in February 2020 that acknowledged the 400th anniversary of the first documented African people being enslaved in the United States.
Monday's session is part of an ongoing series of community forums created to identify and address racial bias in state courts.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions, provide comments and make suggestions.
In advance of the virtual program, short video messages from Appeals Court Chief Justice Mark V. Green and other court officials will be posted on the Trial Court’s YouTube Channel. There will also be updates on the work that has been done to confront systemic racism over the past year, according to a court spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.