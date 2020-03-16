State courts are closed today and will be closed Tuesday in light of Gov. Charlie Baker’s declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
The courts will contact members of juries in trials in progress and anyone with pending matters should contact the clerk’s office Wednesday, according to the state Trial Court.
The Attleboro area comes under the jurisdiction of district courts in Attleboro, Taunton and Wrentham. Juvenile cases in the Attleboro area are heard in Taunton and Dedham courts and the most serious criminal cases are heard in superior courts in Fall River and Dedham.
A hearing had been scheduled in the murder case against 21-year-old Sean E. Murphy of Plainville in Dedham Superior Court Monday. Murphy is accused of stabbing his 51-year-old mother Carlyn to death at their home on Oct. 24.
His lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, has said his client suffers from a mental illness and is currently being treated at Bridgewater State Hospital.
Last Friday, the state Supreme Judicial Court suspended all criminal and civil jury trials except those that were already being conducted.
Criminal and civil district court cases scheduled up to May 1 were being continued. However, court officials planned to still hear pretrial proceedings for defendants held in custody.
