ATTLEBORO -- Efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus are now limiting local politics.
The Massachusetts State Democratic Party has suspended its series of local caucuses, including one that was scheduled Thursday evening in Attleboro.
Attleboro Chairwoman Ellen Parker said she was notified of the suspension Tuesday evening and informed her members.
Meanwhile, she is pondering what to do about an annual unity brunch at the end of the month.
She said the committee will monitor the situation and decide soon whether to cancel or postpone.
The brunch is one of the highlights of the political season and this year was expecting an extra larger crowd because it would be a rare joint appearance by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, and his primary opponent, Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline.
The two are in a tight, intense primary battle.
The caucuses are also a battle between Kennedy and Markey as the rivals attempt to get delegates loyal to them elected to the state convention. A candidate needs 15 percent of the delegate vote to get on the ballot.
Some towns, such as Rehoboth and Mansfield, have already held their caucuses, but others were scheduled for this weekend.
