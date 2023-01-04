taylor school sign
The Taylor Elementary School overhaul will have to wait a little bit longer.

According to Superintendent Amy Berdos, the Massachusetts School Building Authority has denied Foxboro’s initial funding application for a Taylor School rebuild — an outcome she said was not entirely unexpected.