Attleboro and the nine other communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area got a Christmas present from the state this past week.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced a 10 percent increase in road construction and repair money for the current fiscal year, FY 2020.
Technically, the cash is known as “Chapter 90” money.
The award was announced on Dec. 19 and the city was apparently informed on Thursday.
The money comes from a supplemental state budget which added $20 million to Chapter 90 coffers, Baker said in a letter signed by himself and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
In Attleboro, the increase adds $121,376 to the $1,213,763 it previously received from the state for road work.
Mayor Paul Heroux characterized the appropriation as “good news” in an email.
Here is what other area communities received in additional road repair cash. The amounts all equal 10 percent of the original appropriations.
- Foxboro — $64,988
- Mansfield — $73,964
- North Attleboro — $79,917
- Norfolk — $38,977
- Norton — $55,898
- Plainville — $28,978
- Rehoboth — $61,240
- Seekonk — $58,475
- Wrentham — $41,613
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.