Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro sees its share of urgent cases in its emergency room — heart attacks, strokes, accident victims.
But on any given Monday (weekends tend to be a busy time for emergencies) as many as 34% of the 32 beds in the community hospital’s ER are occupied by patients with none of those issues. Instead, those dozen or so individuals have been admitted seeking psychiatric help — or behavioral health care in the current medical terminology. They may be there for a while.
For Dr. Ron Van Ness-Otunnu, chief of emergency medicine at Sturdy, that’s a symptom.“We have a completely fractured and broken system,” he said. It’s a system that is not serving those with the most serious mental health needs and is overwhelming the medical professionals trying to help them.
“We are working like dogs,” he said.
In some cases, he’s had patients waiting nearly a week for a psychiatric placement. It’s especially hard on juvenile patients. “It’s tough to be an adolescent to begin with,” he said, but the isolation caused by an extended pandemic has only created more stress.
Of the 11 patients most recently awaiting psychiatric help four were juveniles and one was a geriatric case. “We had some here waiting for 20 days, one for 50 days waiting for a bed,” Van Ness-Otunnu said. Though he admits that’s an extreme example, the issue is becoming one of concern beyond one local emergency department.
The situation is sometimes called “psychiatric boarding.” Patients suffering a mental health crisis, whether brought on by extreme anxiety, clinical depression or as a consequence of substance abuse, may find themselves in a hospital emergency department because they lack other treatment options and have to wait there (or on a medical/surgical floor) until a psychiatric inpatient bed is available.
The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association (MHA), a nonprofit group representing 70 hospitals across the commonwealth, has called it “a behavioral health crisis” and notes that the effects of COVID-19 have made the situation worse.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these issues by increasing the need for behavioral health services, intensifying the acuity of patients’ behavioral health presentations, and making the challenges facing the behavioral health system — including a paucity of clinical and support staff — more complex,” the association said in a report in October. “EDs and medical-surgical units were not designed to handle the needs of these behavioral health patients; yet these settings now serve as the last available refuge for patients as they await appropriate placement.”
While it was an issue before the pandemic, “it is now a true crisis in every hospital across the state. Through our weekly reporting, we have found that more than 500 behavioral health patients are regularly boarding in hospitals, which serve as their last place of refuge as they await specialized placement,” Leigh Simons Youmans, senior director of healthcare policy for the MHA, said in an emailed statement.
It’s also become a matter of concern for the medical community nationwide.
“There is insufficient funding for lower levels of care from basic community clinics, intensive outpatient programs, community crisis stabilization units, and respite services,” according to a report released in July by The Joint Commission, a national nonprofit organization that accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs.
And it’s not just a question of people occupying space.
Patients waiting in ER or medical/surgical units are not getting the treatment they need. That can affect their medical outcomes.
“A recent study identified characteristics of patients who were boarded versus those who were not,” The Joint Commission study reported. “Non-boarding patients were less likely to suffer from severe and persistent mental illness, had private insurance, had better social support and were able to follow-up with outpatient mental health care within the community. In comparison, patients in the boarding group appeared to have less outside social support, which contributed to challenges in disposition planning. Many boarding patients had little or no family or friends who could help assist or take care of the patient safely within the community.”
It doesn’t help that for people without insurance or their own primary care doctors, an ER may be the first place they go when feeling ill. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has only added to that burden.
So far, Van Ness-Otunnu said, it hasn’t been necessary to turn anyone away from the emergency room, but simply trying to find a private space to talk with a patient is a challenge. So is arranging to keep an eye on patients with mental health needs, some of whom may be at risk of harming themselves. Sometimes it involves moving patients around.
“It’s kind of a chess game every time,” he said.
Since October, the MHA has been tracking the numbers across the commonwealth on a regular basis as part of its efforts to raise awareness about the issue. For the seven-day period ending Jan. 24, patients awaiting psychiatric evaluation and boarding spiked to 671 in the 54 hospitals reporting statewide, compared to 559 for the previous week.
In what the MHA designates as Region 5, which includes Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, those patients occupied some 34% of emergency department bed capacity.
Sturdy, which does not have an on-site psychiatric unit — although it does have mental health professionals on staff — has to outsource its psychiatric patients. A look at a database of inpatient behavioral health facilities, maintained by Massachusetts Behavioral Health Access, used by hospital social workers use to find available openings in real time shows why that’s a challenge.
As of Friday, there were fewer than a dozen beds listed as available for adults within a 50-mile radius of Attleboro, six of them at Brockton Hospital’s 22-patient secure unit. (Although, as the website notes, the availability of those beds is not guaranteed.)
And it’s not as if emergency rooms can pick and choose who is admitted. Noting that ER doctors are “jacks of all trade” the ethos is that “all comers are entitled to care,” Van Ness-Otunnu said. And while he may want to help someone with a mental health crisis, sometimes “I find myself helpless.”
At all levels, he said, there are doctors, nurses and technicians, “working so hard to make the department work,” but add on a behavioral health crisis and the “political trappings” of the COVID-19 pandemic and “there’s a lot of frustration here.”
The MHA is urging a range of responses to the issue.
They include ensuring hospitals have the resources to care for patients while they board. The creation of a Behavioral Health Rate Task Force to evaluate ways to ensure the financial stability of behavioral health units and facilities, and to allow behavioral health providers to pay their workforce adequate salaries, the prohibition of clinical denials due to an administrative or technical defect in a claim, requiring coverage of all medically necessary mental health services and reducing administrative barriers for providers that wish to expand behavioral health services
The crisis has gotten the attention of the state government.
Last year, the Baker administration announced a plan to use $31 million in federal emergency funds to recruit new behavioral health staff and pledged to add 248 psychiatric beds. To deal with staff shortages, Massachusetts is investing $122 million of federal relief funds to help repay student loans for those training to enter the field.
“Addressing this crisis for the patients and families involved is a priority issue for MHA members. State leaders have been a valued partner in this work and we are hopeful that long-term solutions are on the horizon. We are grateful for the major funding put forth by elected officials over the past several months to create new beds, boost the healthcare workforce, and make care more accessible to every patient in need,” the MHA’s Youmans said.
“Patients and families should know that this is an all-hands-on-deck, around-the-clock focus for hospitals and state leaders,” she added.
Van Ness-Otunnu said he’ll be grateful for the aid, as he is for the 18 National Guardsmen assigned to help with non-medical tasks at Sturdy.
But, he said, the help can’t come soon enough. “If those areas are not addressed,” he said, “we will start to look like the more impoverished areas of the world.” And despite America’s high level of medical technology, “if you look at basic mental health needs, we don’t do it very well.”
The problem, he said, is “our system is not presently set up to address the fact that … mental health is as important as physical health. It’s a collapsed system we have created.”
He hopes more attention focused on the issue will help. “People being appalled by this will make it change,” he said.