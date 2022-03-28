WRENTHAM — The state says it is trying to find short-term solutions while working on larger safety improvements for a dangerous stretch of Route 1.
Responding to inquiries from The Sun Chronicle, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Judi Riley was not specific about what improvements the agency is working on.
“This larger project is in the preliminary design stage and engineers are evaluating existing conditions, history of crashes, identifying alternatives and impacts to adjacent environmentally sensitive areas,” Riley said in an email.
MassDOT, according to Riley, is working with Wrentham officials and “will continue to advance this design and work on implementing recommendations that are identified.”
Riley did not respond to a question on whether cement barriers similar to ones north of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro are being considered for the four-lane, undivided stretch of Route 1 between Madison Street and the Foxboro line.
Local public safety officials say they have responded to numerous serious crashes and fatalities over the last several years in that stretch.
The most recent fatality came March 15 when a Rhode Island woman crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a tractor trailer truck.
A white cross now marks the site where 25-year-old Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket died.
Riley said MassDOT engineers constantly collect and analyze data, which led to a partnership with National Grid to install street lighting on Route 1 between Myrtle Street and the Foxboro line last year.
Traffic lights have been installed at some intersections and at the entrance to Supercharged Entertainment, a large in-door go-cart track and entertainment facility. Turning lanes with traffic lights have also been installed at intersections with Madison Street, where a shopping plaza and a large apartment complex were constructed, and Thurston Street.