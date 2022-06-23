ATTLEBORO — The accident-plagued intersection of Route 123 East (South Avenue) and the Interstate 95 North off-ramp is finally getting some attention from the state, and a fix could be on the way.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he’s been urging action since 2019, and now the state Department of Transportation has sent a letter confirming the intersection will be looked at.
MassDOT has authorized a study that Hawkins hopes will end in a plan to make the dangerous intersection safer.
“It’s not a disaster waiting to happen,” Hawkins said Wednesday. “It’s a disaster that has happened.”
Drivers coming off the ramp to merge onto Route 123 have limited visibility because of a slight rise in the road, and if they are trying to get to Lathrop Road or the Shell gas station, both of which are on the opposite side of Route 123, bad things can happen fast.
In addition, the road narrows at that point.
Hawkins recounted the story of one constituent who had to be hospitalized after his car was struck while it was at the gas pumps. A car involved in a crash on South Avenue jumped the curb and hit his vehicle.
Hawkins said a virtual meeting is being set up between city and state officials for next week to do some preliminary planning.
“This is a big deal,” he said. “I’m happy to see some movement.”
Hawkins doesn’t believe it would take too much money or effort to make the intersection safer.
The exit ramp from I-95 splits and one lane goes right to merge with Route 123 and another goes left to a T intersection with Route 123 for drivers who are heading to South Attleboro.
He said eliminating the off-ramp that merges traffic exiting the highway with traffic heading east toward County Square would do much to make the area safer.
Hawkins said expanding the T intersection and adding traffic lights could solve the problem altogether.
Mayor Paul Heroux agrees.
“I support what Jim and I previously talked about before — making the off ramp a T-intersection further away from the gas station,” he said in an email.
The mayor said a traffic count needs to be performed once the new traffic lights are installed at the intersection of Rathbun Willard Drive and Thacher Street, which becomes Route 123 and South Avenue.
Rathbun Willard is being connected to its other end, which runs past the new $259.9 million high school. The re-connection of the road is part of the high school project.
Traffic patterns will change when the road is completed this summer and is anticipated to affect the ebb and flow around the I-95 off-ramp.
“As far as construction on South Ave., we are waiting on the new traffic counts, which cannot be done until the Rathbun Willard Drive /Thacher Street intersection is done, as that will inform what we should do with South Ave.,” the mayor said. “Once we have that data, we would then need to look to see what kind of funding we have from Chapter 90 to re-do South Ave.”
Chapter 90 funding is money the state gives the city for road work, but the cash is limited.
“We get about $1.2 million a year and this project could consume all of that money (and) we have other needs throughout the city,” Heroux said. “Not impossible, but this is what we are working with.”
South Attleboro station
In a another late breaking matter, Hawkins said he got $8 million on Thursday from the Massachusetts House for the reconstruction of the South Attleboro Commuter Rail Station, which has been closed for more than a year.
He expects the Senate to agree to the cash, he said.
The project is expected to cost around $60 million, but he was elated that officials got the financial ball rolling with $8 million.
Hawkins said in projects like this the state, MBTA and federal government usually divide the cost equally.
The station closed in February of 2021 when the pedestrian overpass was deemed unsafe.