MANSFIELD — Vapors from a 55-gallon drum of windshield wiper fluid set off an explosion and fire at a popular local gas station and auto repair shop that seriously injured a worker, the state Fire Marshal's office said Thursday.
Meanwhile, the victim, Ronald Stanovitch, 64, is fighting for his life at a Boston hospital after suffering severe burns in Wednesday afternoon mishap. An update on his condition was not available Thursday.
Stanovitch was using a welding torch over the drum inside in a bay at Canaan Fuels Full-Service Gas Station and Auto Repair at Route 106 and Hope Street when vapors from the alcohol-based windshield washer fluid ignited, a spokesperson for the Fire Marshal's office said.
GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help Stanovitch, a longtime mechanic at the station, his family, the owner and employees of the business. The business was destroyed in the blaze and will not reopen for an extended period of time.
"It’s going to be a tough and long fight for him and his family. So keep him in your prayers and any contribution will help his family during this hardship," Manual Nazzal, who organized a fund on behalf the Stanovitch family.
Nazzal wrote that Stanovitch has worked as an auto mechanic all his life and "is loved and appreciated by everyone that knows him."
"Ronald is a great and honest guy that gave nothing but support and love to his wife, family and friends. Nobody deserves this type of fate, especially not such a wonderful family," he wrote.
Arianna Lewis, the organizer of one of the two other GoFundMe accounts, thanked the Mansfield fire department as well as the firefighters from Easton, Foxboro and Norton. All four fire departments responded to the 12:30 p.m. blaze.
During Wednesday night's selectmen's meeting, Town Manager Kevin Dumas praised police and firefighter departments for their quick response to the explosion.
The following are the links to the GoFundMe accounts:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.