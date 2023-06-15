PLAINVILLE -- Eleven state firefighters, including a local resident, were dispatched Thursday to help firefighters in Quebec, Canada battle wildfires that have sent smoke traveling to the area and Northeast.
George Kleczka, a wildland firefighter from Plainville with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, will be among the contingent, Gov. Maura Healey and other state officials said Thursday.
More than 124 wildfires have burned in Canada since the beginning of June, earlier in the season than usual, officials said.
“Over the last several years we have seen the impacts of the climate crisis here at home and around the world, in the forms of extreme weather and increasingly severe wildfires that continue to ravage our forests,” Healey said in a statement.
“We are proud of these 11 Massachusetts wildland firefighters who are heading up to assist our Canadian partners in battling these intense wildfires,” Healey said.
In 2018, Kleczka and other state firefighters were deployed to help fight wildfires in the Northern Rocky Mountain region.
Healey and other state officials met with the firefighters for the announcement Thursday morning at DCR’s Bureau of Forestry and Fire Control headquarters in Carlisle.
The firefighters will travel to La Touque, where they will be assigned to one of many ongoing fires throughout the province. They will work for about two weeks building fire breaks, securing fire perimeters, containing fires, and protecting structures, the officials said.
The deployment is in response to a request DCR received last week from the Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission and the Northeastern Interagency Coordination Center at the White Mountain National Forest in Campden, NH.
Rising temperatures, drier conditions due to years-long droughts, and a lack of rain and snowfall have been blamed for the wildfires believed to have been ignited by lightning.
The dry conditions are caused by climate change, fueling increased fire activity, and making fire season last longer and its effects more severe, the officials said.
Climate change, according to the officials, is also affecting wildlife in forested areas and increasing insect activity, which affects tree mortality and can create more fuel for fires to feed off. So far this year in Massachusetts, over 820 wildfires have burned 1,500 acres, according to officials.
The Quebec situation is just the latest in an ongoing wildfire issue across Canada this year, including British Columbia, Alberta, and most recently Nova Scotia, and has resulted in major smoke impacts across the northeastern United States.
The Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission is a compact comprised of the six New England states, New York and four eastern Canadian provinces, including Quebec. Massachusetts is one of the original members of the compact, which was formed in 1949 to provide interstate and international wildland fire mutual aid assistance.
