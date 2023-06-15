Healey-Driscoll Carlisle 1

Gov. Maura Healey, at left in blue jacket, shakes hands with state firefighters deployed Thursday to Canada. With her is Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

 Joshua Qualls

PLAINVILLE -- Eleven state firefighters, including a local resident, were dispatched Thursday to help firefighters in Quebec, Canada battle wildfires that have sent smoke traveling to the area and Northeast.

George Kleczka, a wildland firefighter from Plainville with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, will be among the contingent, Gov. Maura Healey and other state officials said Thursday.

