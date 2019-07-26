NORTH ATTLEBORO — One of the issues town officials will have to start dealing with in coming months is what to do with the closed Allen Avenue School.
There is no formal process underway for looking for new uses or whether to sell it, but the building is sitting there with its future undetermined.
State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, has started the process by getting $50,000 added to the state budget to help the town turn the school building into a senior/community center.
She mentioned making the building handicapped-accessible as one possible use of the money.
Town Manager Michael Gallagher said he would like to investigate whether the money could be used to hire an architect to determine what kinds of repairs the building needs.
The amendment does not specify what the money can be used for other than “for the conversion of the Allen Avenue School in North Attleboro into a center for the North Attleboro Council on Aging.”
Gallagher said he knows the furnace is old, the windows are porous and lighting needs to be replaced, in addition to a handicapped-access ramp being needed.
But, he said, he doesn’t know the extent of the renovations necessary or the cost. A study by an architect would help answer those questions, he said.
There has been talk of converting the school into a community center that would use the council on aging and other departments and services.
The building was closed as a school in 2015 during a budget crunch and was later turned over to the control of the town.
