Sports Book at Plainridge
The Barstool Sportsbook live betting room opened Jan. 31 at Plainridge Park Casino.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett will go before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Tuesday after admitting to violating rules by allowing patrons to bet on Massachusetts college teams.

The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, which works for the commission, determined Plainridge allowed patrons to bet on Merrimack College’s men’s basketball team for a total of seven hours, while Encore allowed patrons to bet on Boston College’s women’s basketball team for five hours.

