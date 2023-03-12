PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett will go before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Tuesday after admitting to violating rules by allowing patrons to bet on Massachusetts college teams.
The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, which works for the commission, determined Plainridge allowed patrons to bet on Merrimack College’s men’s basketball team for a total of seven hours, while Encore allowed patrons to bet on Boston College’s women’s basketball team for five hours.
Betting on Massachusetts college teams is against state law unless the team is involved in a tournament.
Both casinos reported themselves as having violated the rules.
The violations occurred in the first week that betting on sports became legal in Massachusetts.
On Tuesday, the commission will hold adjudicatory hearings on the issue for both casinos. The hearing for Encore Boston Harbor will take place at 10 a.m. and held virtually. The hearing for Plainridge will take place at at 12:30 p.m., also virtually.
