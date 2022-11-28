PLAINVILLE — The state’s gambling regulators will discuss live racing at Plainridge Park Casino at their meeting Tuesday.
Also on the agenda for the 10 a.m. virtual meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be an update on legalized sports wagering. Plainridge is among the applicants for one of the state’s betting licenses.
The Racing Division will lead the portion of the meeting covering a Plainridge racing schedule update.
Sports wagering process updates are set to follow, where the commission will discuss MGM Springfield’s application submission, as well as an applications processing update.
Plainridge, the state’s lone slots-only parlor, along with MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, are the state’s only three casinos and are eligible for those licenses.
Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics Sportsbook also submitted applications for a mobile betting operation in conjunction with Plainridge.
Penn Entertainment, formerly known as Penn National Gaming, operates Plainridge.
The Gaming Commission is developing rules for legal sports betting in Massachusetts, which was approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this year.
The commission has said its goal is to have regulations in place by late January.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.