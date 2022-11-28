harness racing feature pic
Harness racers work out horses last March on the Plainridge Racecourse.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

PLAINVILLE — The state’s gambling regulators will discuss live racing at Plainridge Park Casino at their meeting Tuesday.

Also on the agenda for the 10 a.m. virtual meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be an update on legalized sports wagering. Plainridge is among the applicants for one of the state’s betting licenses.

