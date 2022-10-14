PLAINVILLE — The state Gaming Commission will hold a rare live public hearing at noon Monday at town hall on a racing license for Plainridge Park.
The commission will convene at noon for a hearing on an application for 180 days of harness racing from April to November of next year.
The commission has been conducting almost all its public meetings remotely since the beginning of the pandemic.
In a press release, it said it will be holding the in-person public hearing “in order to afford an opportunity to offer input and comment on the application to any entity or member of the public who is interested.”
Members of the commission — including Cathy Judd-Stein, Brad Hill, Jordan Maynard, Eileen O’Brien and Nakisha Skinner — will hear the application from Plainville Gaming and Redevelopment, whose parent company is Penn National Gaming, the Pennsylvania-based corporation that runs Plainridge.
Anyone wishing to make public comment at the hearing should register via the website (go to the Meeting Notifications and Agendas page) to be added to the speaking list. Those wishing to provide written public comment can also do so online by filling out the necessary form. Deadline for comments is 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
Plainridge, which is the state’s lone slots-only parlor, is also the only venue in the state currently offering live racing.
Monday will also be the date the state releases its report on revenues at the state’s three legal gaming venues: Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.
