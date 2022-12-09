PLAINVILLE — The state’s first legal casino won’t be its first holder of a sports betting license.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday awarded the initial sports wagering permit under a new state law to Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.
The application from Plainridge Park Casino, however, is still pending following hearings the commission held last week.
Plainridge became the first legal gaming venue in the state when it opened in 2015. The slots parlor does not offer live table games as the other gaming sites do. The sports betting application from MGM Springfield, the state’s third legal gaming venue, is also on hold.
State regulators announced Thursday that the operators of the Everett Site, Wynn Resorts, “now must obtain a certificate of operations and meet additional conditions before bets can be accepted. More information on a universal launch day for retail sports betting will be released in the coming week.”
Massachusetts legalized wagering on professional and out-of-state college sports in August. Since then, the gaming commission has been drafting rules for the new industry and taking applications.
The state regulators have said they want to have rules in place by next month to allow in-person wagering on sports at all three casinos, also by next month. That would allow fans to place bets on what the biggest sporting event in the country, the Super Bowl, in February. Online digital betting could begin in March.
Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics Sportsbook submitted applications for a mobile betting operation in conjunction with Plainridge. Penn Entertainment, formerly known as Penn National Gaming, operates Plainridge.
At a hearing Monday, commission members heard from Plainville Select Board Vice Chair Jeff Johnson, who said the town has an “outstanding” partnership with the Plainridge and supported its application for a sports betting license, according to media reports.
Later in the week, however, members of the commission questioned representatives of Penn Entertainment about its relationship with Barstool Sports.
Penn is reportedly planning to buy Barstool for $387 million early next year. The company, which advertises itself as a blog and website on sports and popular culture, was founded by Milton resident David Portnoy nearly 10 years ago.
The questions being raised follow an investigation by The New York Times of Barstool and Portnoy, which highlighted his personal gambling issues.
According to a report by GBH Radio, Commissioner Eileen O’Brien said at Monday’s hearing, “You’re gonna have a Barstool’s-branded sports bar on the premises, according to the proposition that you guys are putting forward. And I’m concerned about some of the historical marketing associated with Barstool.”
North Grounsell, general manager at Plainridge, said that Barstool’s personalities don’t just highlight the benefits of sports betting, GBH reported. He cited the company’s posts warning about losing money on bets. Penn also pointed to its efforts to promote responsible gambling.
The commission postponed a vote on whether to grant the sports betting application to Plainridge to a later date, according to broadcast reports.
The commission holds its next virtual meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m.