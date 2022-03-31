ATTLEBORO — A city police dispatcher has been recognized by the state 911 Department for saving a woman from jumping off a bridge while he was off-duty last month.
John Walmsley, a dispatcher for five years, was awarded a lifesaving commendation Thursday during a small ceremony at the police station.
Walmsley was on his way home Feb. 22 after finishing his shift about 2 p.m. when he spotted a woman on the South Main Street bridge over railroad tracks, near Guisti Drive, according to police.
Walmsley stopped his car and told a bystander to call 911 while he approached the woman, who was on the bridge railing looking down at the tracks, police said.
Walmsley engaged the woman in conversation and managed to talk her into getting down as police officers and a mental health clinician arrived.
After speaking with the clinician, the 59-year-old woman was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for a crisis evaluation.
“Outstanding job dispatcher Walmsley. Your years of experience most certainly led to the successful outcome of what could have been a tragedy,” Frank Pozniak, executive director of the Massachusetts state 911 Department wrote on the commendation letter.
The train tracks that run below the bridge are used by commuter rail, the high-speed Amtrak Acela and other trains.
The award was given to Walmsley by Katelyn Sylvia, the agency’s 911 public education coordinator.
For those needing help, the National Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.