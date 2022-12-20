PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino won conditional approval Tuesday for a temporary sports betting license, but will have to meet certain conditions.
Commissioners voted unanimously late in the afternoon that the state’s lone slots-only casino was “preliminarily suitable” for a temporary retail sports wagering license. The vote came after lengthy debate and a presentation by officials of Penn Entertainment, Plainridge's parent company.
Commissioners will require that Plalinridge agree that no one under 21 be allowed in any live Barstool College Football Show events at the casino and that Plainridge cooperate with the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, which will conduct a probe of Barstool Sports in connection with Plainridge’s brand.
Penn Entertainment''s connection with Barstool Sports had given the commissioners pause when they considered Plainridge's application for a sports betting license two weeks ago.
At the earlier hearing, Plainville Select Board Vice Chair Jeff Johnson said the town has an “outstanding” partnership with Plainridge and supported its application for a sports betting license, according to media reports.
However, members of the commission expressed concerns about Penn Entertainment’s relationship with Barstool Sports.
Penn is reportedly planning to buy Barstool for $387 million early next year. Barstool, which advertises itself as a blog and website on sports and popular culture, was founded by Milton resident David Portnoy nearly 10 years ago.
A story last month by The New York Times on Barstool and Portnoy highlighted his personal gambling issues.
Plainridge, according to a press release from the commission issued Tuesday evening, “is now eligible to request a temporary license to conduct sports wagering while a full suitability review is undertaken by the MGC.”
Once that license is granted, Plainridge will have to obtain an operations certificate and meet additional conditions before it can accept wagers on approved sporting events.
Consideration of a digital wagering permit for Plainridge was postponed Tuesday due to the time.
On Monday the commission approved sports betting at MGM Springfield with a preliminary finding of suitability for a digital license tethered to the Western Massachusetts casino.
Encore Boston Harbor and WynnBET received similar approvals from the commission Friday.
The commission has set a goal to launch retail sports wagering in late January of next year and online/mobile sports wagering in March.
A representative of Penn Entertainment could not be reached for comment after business hours on Tuesday night.
