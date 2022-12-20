PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino won conditional approval Tuesday for a temporary sports betting license, but will have to meet certain conditions.

Commissioners voted unanimously late in the afternoon that the state’s lone slots-only casino was “preliminarily suitable” for a temporary retail sports wagering license. The vote came after lengthy debate and a presentation by officials of Penn Entertainment, Plainridge's parent company.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.