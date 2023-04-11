bartek center

The Bartek Center in Attleboro which houses the city's recreation program.

ATTLEBORO -- The city will use a $15,000 state grant awarded this week to study the technical and financial feasibility of converting from steam radiators to heat pumps at the Frederick Bartek Recreation Center.

According to Lauren Diggin, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Energy Resources, the city requested a META (Municipal Energy Technical Assistance) Grant to hire an energy consultant to conduct a thermal study at the recreation facility.

