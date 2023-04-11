ATTLEBORO -- The city will use a $15,000 state grant awarded this week to study the technical and financial feasibility of converting from steam radiators to heat pumps at the Frederick Bartek Recreation Center.
According to Lauren Diggin, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Energy Resources, the city requested a META (Municipal Energy Technical Assistance) Grant to hire an energy consultant to conduct a thermal study at the recreation facility.
“Currently it’s heated by an outdated and inadequate steam radiator system where approximately 50% of the radiators are not functioning,” Diggin said. “Additionally, there is no air conditioning in the building, impacting the practical usage of the building during extreme heat.”
The building is on the city’s East Side which is identified as an "environmental justice community" due to income levels and minority status.
"The proposed thermal study and potential emissions reductions will serve to provide a direct benefit to the residents who live in the immediate vicinity of the building as well as those who use the center," Diggin said.
