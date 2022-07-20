Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has awarded more than $31 million in direct subsidies, tax credits, and housing vouchers to support the development and preservation of 11 housing projects in Massachusetts, including two in Attleboro.
The announcement was made Tuesday at Aurora Apartments in Worcester.
Attleboro-based New Hope Inc. got $2.8 million, which nearly completes the organization’s fundraising effort for a new shelter called House of Hope, where it will offer services to individuals and families who have experienced domestic violence.
“We’re pretty much there if the costs don’t go up more,” New Hope Executive Director Marcia Szymanski told The Sun Chronicle Wednesday afternoon.
So far New Hope has raised $5.9 million for the project.
“We’re very, very exited and grateful to DHCD (Department of Housing and Community Development) and the Baker-Polito administration,” Szymanski said.
She said there’s still some money to be raised because New Hope aims to provide 14 rooms but the state is only funding 12.
“We’re in two facilities now and they are very old,” Szymanski said. “The new facility will make it much easier to provide services.”
She said she’s also grateful to the community at large for its support.
Szymanski said she’s not sure when construction can begin because there are a lot of “T’s to be crossed and I’s to be dotted.”
“But we’re a lot closer than we were a year ago,” she said.
The shelter will include 14 rooms, each with its own bathroom.
There will handicap accessible rooms as well.
New Hope will offer residents multiple support services, including therapeutic counseling and case management, as well as access to services available in the broader community.
A press release said Attleboro will support the shelter with funds of its own as well.
The second agency to get funds is NeighborWorks Housing Solutions, which is working with Father Bill’s & Mainspring Inc.
The amount received by that organization was not immediately available, but the organization plans to create 22 new housing units for extremely low-income adults, as well as 18 new emergency shelter beds for homeless individuals at 150 Pleasant St.
The completed project will include extensive services for the residents.
Attleboro will support the project with funds of its own and there’s a fundraising campaign in place.
The $31 million supplied by the state for the 11 projects includes support for 237 permanent housing units and 200 shelter beds for families and individuals.
Since 2015, the Permanent Supportive Housing Program has produced or preserved more than 3,500 permanent units for families, individuals, veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.