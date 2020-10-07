North Attleboro and Wrentham have been awarded state grants.
North Attleboro was awarded $28,984 to create outdoor parklets, reduce vehicle speeds from 25 to 10 mph, and install street furniture, all with easy access by low-income, senior, and affordable housing populations
Wrentham was awarded $72,903 to support outdoor dining and commerce within Wrentham Center, calm traffic, and improve connections to and between key local parks.
The grants are part of $1.2 million for 17 towns and cities in the final round of funding through the state's Shared Streets & Spaces program.
The program, which was launched June 10, provides technical and funding assistance to help Massachusetts cities and towns conceive, design, and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce.
For the latest round of funding, there were 304 applications submitted by 279 municipalities, for a total of $34 million requested.
The program has now given out $10.2 million to fund 124 projects in 103 municipalities across the the state.
