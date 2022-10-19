WRENTHAM -- The state Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to assist local firefighters after a chemical reaction filled a downtown art studio with carbon monoxide Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the third-floor studio at 54 South St. just before 10 a.m. after the the studio tenant went across the street to the fire station and complained about not feeling well, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
The woman was checked out by EMTs but declined medical treatment, according to the chief.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be fatal.
When firefighters went to the studio, they detected high meter readings for carbon monoxide inside and called for the hazmat team because of the presence of chemicals, Marino said.
It was designated a Tier 1 hazmat response, the lowest state classification, he said.
The high carbon monoxide readings were confined to the studio. The second floor of the building is vacant and a restaurant on the first floor had no readings and was able to stay open.
About five or six hazmat team members dressed in protective suits went inside the studio to investigate.
The chemicals were an epoxy and an acid that the woman regularly used previously without incident to make etchings and other art works, Marino said.
“For some reason the amount of gas that was emitted was other than normal,” he said.
The chief said the woman used a different epoxy and heat to help the curing process.
State and local fire officials and local health and building officials are continuing to investigate the storage of chemicals in the studio, according to Marino.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.
Foxboro responded to a medical call at the Maples Nursing Home about the same time as the hazmat call.
Norfolk firefighters covered the fire station and responded to other emergency calls while local firefighters were busy with the hazmat call, Marino said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.