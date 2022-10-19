WRENTHAM -- The state Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to assist local firefighters after a chemical reaction filled a downtown art studio with carbon monoxide Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the third-floor studio at 54 South St. just before 10 a.m. after the the studio tenant went across the street to the fire station and complained about not feeling well, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.

