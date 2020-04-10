REHOBOTH — The state’s highest court will decide whether evidence a local woman was a bad mother should have been introduced at her murder trial for the death of her toddler son.
The state Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments and asked pointed questions Friday in the appeal of Kimberly Peno, who was convicted in 2015 of killing her 2-year-old son Timothy after a night of binging on beer and cocaine.
The justices, who heard the 1 1/2-hour appeal by teleconference, did not indicate when they would rule on the case.
After hearing the arguments, Chief Justice Ralph Gants asked the lawyers to submit prior cases where a defendant was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a toddler.
Timothy Peno was severely beaten at his Blanding Road home and later died at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. He had suffered a fractured skull, bruises and other injuries.
After initially being ruled incompetent to stand trial, Peno, now 48, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. She is asking for a new trial or for the court to reduce the jury’s verdict to a lesser charge.
Her lawyer, Robert Shaw of Cambridge, argued that, among other things, the trial judge improperly allowed prejudicial testimony about Peno’s abuse of alcohol and drugs while she was pregnant with Timothy.
Timothy was born suffering from drug withdrawal and fetal alcohol syndrome and was immediately placed in foster care. But he was given back to Peno about eight months before he was killed.
Shaw told the justices that evidence and testimony regarding her indifferent behavior toward the boy was not enough to prove she had the intent or motive to kill him.
“There was clearly unfair prejudice because it was inflammatory,” Shaw argued.
At her trial, Peno’s lawyer argued that her husband, Joseph Peno, 65, killed the boy. He pleaded guilty to endangerment of a child prior to his wife’s trial and testified against her.
In response to Shaw, Assistant District Attorney Erica Sylvia argued that the trial judge was correct in allowing the evidence because it was necessary to show intent and motive.
‘Had the motive’
Sylvia argued that the boy’s developmental problems, including his lack of potty training, hindered the defendant’s lifestyle and her treatment of him escalated to where she “lost it” after a night of binging.
“It was the defendant and only the defendant who had a motive to harm Timothy,” Sylvia told the justices.
The prosecutor said Peno implicated herself in the crime and told police her husband was asleep at the time. She also attempted to hide her swollen right hand from police the night she was questioned, Sylvia said.
The questions from the justices involved how the trial judge decided what evidence to admit and rule out and about some of the facts in the crime.
The judges also asked the lawyers to draw comparisons to domestic violence cases where prior behavior is considered to determine motive and intent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.