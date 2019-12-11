NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The state Supreme Judicial Court Wednesday rejected the appeal of a local bank robber who accused a superior court judge of misconduct in handling his case.
Neil Anderson, who served 12 1/2 years in prison for a string of 2007 bank robberies in North Attleboro and three other communities, represented himself in arguments before the high court last month.
But the justice upheld the decision of Superior Court Judge Robert Kane, now retired, to deny Anderson's motion for reconsideration of his case.
"There was no error of law or abuse of discretion by the single justice," the high court wrote.
Anderson pleaded guilty in 2011 to the robberies at the Rockland Trust on Route 1 in North Attleboro and holdups in Swansea, Easton and Raynham after the prosecution reduced charges against him, according to court records.
He later claimed Kane was biased against him and helped the prosecution by fabricating Registry of Motor Vehicle records related to a stop in Somerset that led to his arrest.
A prosecutor who argued the case before the high court said Anderson failed to present any evidence supporting his claim.
The justices agreed and added that Anderson never filed a motion to withdraw his plea and that the Commission on Judicial Conduct twice found no basis to investigate his claims.
