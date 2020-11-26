ATTLEBORO — A group of tenants at the Oakhill mobile home park on Oakhill Avenue has won a long legal battle over a rent hike that went all the way to the state’s highest court.
The Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday ruled Hometown Communities of America Inc., the owners of the park, could not charge additional rent for tenants who purchased their homes after Hometown bought the 1003 Oakhill Ave. park in 2006.
Hometown charged those tenants an additional $96 a month rent even though the lots were the same as others in the park.
In a 30-page decision, the SJC said the two rent classifications violated the Manufactured Housing Act, which was intended to provide uniform, stable and long-term leased community cost-sharing arrangements in mobile home parks.
The high court also reversed and remanded the case back to the Housing Court to settle the issue of damages and decisions on class certifications in the lawsuit.
The SJC said the judge erred in requiring tenants to “opt in” to be part of the suit and considered improper factors in assessing damages. Ten tenants filed suit in 2012.
“I’m very happy with the decision by the Supreme Judicial Court agreeing with the arguments we’ve put forth since, essentially, 2012,” said Peter Tekippe, an Attleboro lawyer who represented the tenants.
Tekippe said tenants who were forced to pay the additional rent will be able to get their money back. He said the amount of funds and damages has not yet been determined.
The case was tried in Housing Court and Hometown Communities of America appealed when the tenants won. The case was pending before the state Appeals Court when the SJC heard it on its own initiative earlier this year.
