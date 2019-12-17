FOXBORO — The state Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday upheld the murder conviction of a man who fatally shot a Central Falls resident on Route 106 in 2007 over an unpaid drug debt.
Ariel Morales, 44, also of Central Falls, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2010 for shooting 29-year-old Carlos Gomes 11 times under the Interstate 95 overpass. He is serving a mandatory life prison sentence.
Gomes owed money to a Rhode Island drug dealer and had a money order payable to a third party that he was trying to cash to pay the debt. He was driven around Central Falls before going to the Sunoco gas station on Route 152 in Plainville, where he could not get the money order cashed, according to prosecutors.
While driving in the car with the defendant and two other men, Morales asked to stop to smoke a cigarette and he and the victim got out of the car about 1 a.m. Morales shot Gomes in the forehead before standing over him and shooting him repeatedly, according to prosecutors.
Gomes was found dead on the side of the road several hours later, still clutching the money order, which investigators used to obtain evidence against the Morales and others.
A Dedham Superior Court jury found Morales guilty of first-degree murder by deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity or cruelty and of conspiracy to commit murder.
In his appeal to the SJC, Morales claimed the trial judge improperly allowed the testimony of a state trooper to back up the testimony of a co-defendant who had reached a plea deal. Morales claimed the co-defendant was the real killer.
He argued that allowing the trooper’s testimony gave rise to a substantial miscarriage of justice and asked the high court to reduce the verdict or grant him a new trial.
The SJC rejected Morales’s arguments and said the judge did not abuse her discretion in allowing the trooper to testify. The co-defendant, Jose Perez, 32, of Pawtucket, gave testimony consistent with statements he made to police months after being charged with murder in the case, the court found.
Perez pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact and was sentenced to five to seven years in prison, according to the seven-page decision.
During the trial, Morales’s lawyer challenged Perez’s credibility and argued that he “cut a deal to blame somebody else for what he did,” according to the decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.