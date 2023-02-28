MANSFIELD — Plans are moving forward to redo two busy intersections in town.
MassDOT is holding a virtual public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday on plans for the intersections of routes 140 and 106 and Route 106 (Chauncy Street) at Copeland Drive.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD — Plans are moving forward to redo two busy intersections in town.
MassDOT is holding a virtual public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday on plans for the intersections of routes 140 and 106 and Route 106 (Chauncy Street) at Copeland Drive.
Design plans are 25% complete for the state-owned 140/106 intersection.
Also to be discussed at the hearing are Phase 1 improvements for Route 106 that encompass the state-owned Copeland Drive intersection at Route 106/Chauncy Street and along town-owned Route 106/Chauncy Street down to Route 140.
The workshop is being led by state officials and representatives of the design firm.
At the end of the presentation, there will be the opportunity for public comment.
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.