Route 140 Traffic
Buy Now

Traffic drives along Route 106, Chauncey Street, at the intersection with Route 140 in Mansfield.

 Paul Connors / Sun Chronicle file photo

MANSFIELD — Plans are moving forward to redo two busy intersections in town.

MassDOT is holding a virtual public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday on plans for the intersections of routes 140 and 106 and Route 106 (Chauncy Street) at Copeland Drive.