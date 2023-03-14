Sports Betting Plainridge
Gamblers line up to place sports bets at Plainridge Park Casino.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett appeared separately before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Tuesday to explain why and how they allowed illegal wagers in the first week sports betting became legal in the state.

Both casinos admitted to the violations and both self-reported to the commission as soon as they became aware they had broken the rules.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.