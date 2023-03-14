PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett appeared separately before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Tuesday to explain why and how they allowed illegal wagers in the first week sports betting became legal in the state.
Both casinos admitted to the violations and both self-reported to the commission as soon as they became aware they had broken the rules.
Each of the hearings, held virtually on computers, was about 40 minutes long and no immediate penalties were imposed.
Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said the commission would meet in private and issue written decisions on what, if any, penalties there would be.
The rules broken were those that prohibit betting on college teams in Massachusetts.
The only time that’s allowed is when the teams are in tournaments.
Betting was mistakenly allowed on Feb. 3 by Plainridge for about seven hours on a basketball game between Merrimack College and Long Island University.
Merrimack was incorrectly listed as a school from Florida, which was why the mistake occurred.
Thirty-three bets were made totaling about $6,848 and $4,270 was won.
On Feb. 2 betting was allowed at Encore Boston Harbor for about five hours on a women’s basketball game between Boston College and Notre Dame.
Officials said BC was listed twice under different names, but only one name was blocked from betting list.
Only one bet was made on that game.
Officials from both casinos said procedures, including daily audits eligible teams, have been put in place to prevent the mistakes from happening again.
The commission did not say when a decision would be issued.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.