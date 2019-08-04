WRENTHAM— State officials are investigating a rash of injuries at Supercharged Entertainment, where kids drive go-karts and jump on trampolines.
A fine could be issued, a spokeswoman said.
“There is an ongoing investigation into the incidents that occurred there in which people were injured, and depending on the outcome of the investigation a fine could be issued to Supercharged Entertainment,” Carolyn Assa, director of communications for the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle late Friday.
The injuries came to light in a news report by Fox 25 TV which documented eight injuries including a broken leg at the 125,000 square-foot facility that features physical challenges such as a “first-of-its-kind” Ninja Wipeout Arena inspired by “American Ninja Warrior.”
Assa said the venue, which is drawing customers by the thousands according to its owners, has been inspected three times including once on Friday.
Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of Supercharged, which is billed as the world’s largest indoor, multi-level karting track and entertainment facility, responded saying safety is the company’s highest priority.
CEO Sandra Sangermano said through a spokesperson that the company’s goal is zero injuries and noted that 65,000 customers have come through the doors since opening day on June 13.
With that many customers, the eight injuries are a tiny fraction of those visiting the venue which involves intense physical activity, she said.
For example, the venue features an obstacle course that includes a Ninja chute, monkey rings, a trapeze, wipe-out and spinning logs, cave crawl, swinging steps, a spider pit, rope runner, gorilla swings, and lava pit.
Customers are required to sign an injury waiver before using the facility.
“Considering the number of patrons, it’s rare,” Sangermano said of injuries. “But our goal is zero injuries.”
Police Chief Bill McGrath said the number of customers who’ve suffered some kind of injury is not unusual for a venue such as Supercharged Entertainment.
McGrath said he’s had an opportunity in the past to speak with other public safety officials from around the country where such facilities are more often found.
“It’s shocking to us because we haven’t had anything like that here,” he said.
Sangermano also issued a written statement which was emailed to The Sun Chronicle.
“At Supercharged Entertainment, the safety, security, and well-being of all families who visit our facility is our number one priority,” she said. “Our track and Ninja park were constructed by the industry leaders in safety. Every member of our team has been through extensive safety training, and we’re proud that our staff responded so quickly to those who needed assistance.”
The fire department did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.