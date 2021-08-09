NORTON — The state is pitching in to help Wheaton College.
MassDevelopment has issued a $13.42 million tax-exempt bond and a $21.32 million taxable bond for Wheaton.
The college is poised to use the bond money to pay for a series of upgrades to its 400-acre campus.
It plans to renovate an existing building to create a new academic center that will house advising and career services, applied health, business, and psychology academic programs, and innovative spaces; improve parking and accessibility pathways; upgrade mechanical systems and information technology infrastructure; and complete other renovations and building/equipment projects.
“The funding provides us with the capital necessary to enhance many aspects of our campus experience ...” Wheaton College President Dennis Hanno said in a news release.
Wheaton will also use proceeds from the bonds, which were sold through a public offering underwritten by Barclays Capital, to refinance previously issued debt.
“MassDevelopment’s low-cost financing helps Massachusetts colleges and universities move ahead with important capital projects that position them to remain successful institutions of higher education for years to come,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s board of directors. “These institutions not only provide students with world-class academic opportunities, but also stimulate local economies with teaching, administrative, and campus jobs.”
The financial assistance is particularly needed with the pandemic and other challenges colleges and universities are facing, state officials say.
Norton Town Manager Michael Yunits also expressed his appreciation for the bond money.
MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank, works with businesses, nonprofits, banks, and communities to stimulate economic growth across Massachusetts. During the fiscal year ending June 30, it said it financed or managed 341 projects, generating investment of more than $2.69 billion in the state’s economy. The projects are estimated to create or support 10,871 jobs and build or preserve 1,787 housing units.
