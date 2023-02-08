Saying the future of democracy could be at stake, state Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco is proposing a tax credit for those who subscribe to local newspapers to help keep the papers alive and reporting on local affairs.
“Newspapers go right to the foundation of how our system works,” Turco, D-Winthrop said, adding the Founding Fathers thought newspapers were so essential they put freedom of the press in the First Amendment to the Constitution.
He said newspapers provide the critical role of holding public officials like him accountable.
For instance, his area is undergoing a review of its form of municipal government and consideration of changing the charter.
There has been extensive coverage in the local paper, he said, that citizens would miss out on if the paper did not exist.
His proposal would grant a tax credit to anyone who subscribes to a local newspaper in Massachusetts up to $250. That would hopefully increase subscriptions and bring more revenue to newspapers.
The papers would be required to print original content and employ a local reporter for its readers.
The idea for the tax credit came to Turco last summer, when he met with various members of local Italian American clubs.
The members were lamenting the decline of newspapers and the reduced ability to get local news out, he said.
It was mentioned there was a federal bill addressing the situation and it was suggested Turco file a state bill in case the federal one doesn’t pass.
Craig Borges, executive editor and general manager of The Sun Chronicle, said the bill would definitely help newspapers and subscribers.
Currently, a subscription to The Sun Chronicle is $304 a year. The $250 credit would pay for the majority of the subscription.
Borges said cutbacks have been underway in the newspaper business for years with papers of all sizes experiencing a loss of circulation and advertising revenue.
The Sun Chronicle lost a number of veteran, award-winning reporters over the past few years as a result of diminished revenue. Papers have reduced the number of pages they print, eliminated publishing on some days of the week and even folded.
Layoffs have been extensive.
“The public appears to be unwilling to pay for news, yet what we do, local news, is what will affect people first and the most,” Borges said.
Both Borges and Turco questioned the quality of free news people get on social media sites such as Facebook.
“Free news is free news, you’re going to get what you pay for,” Borges said.
Turco called news on social media “gossip.”
Reaction among local state representatives was mixed.
State Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he would be inclined to co-sponsor the bill if the management of The Sun Chronicle thought the proposal would be helpful.
He too said society cannot rely on social media for news.
“It’s all gossip. Not fact. And it hasn’t been vetted,” he said.
Hawkins said he was an enthusiastic supporter of a bill to commission a study of the newspaper industry, but has to learn more about the new bill.
But, state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, had his doubts.
“Why is the government subsidizing a private business?” he asked.
He said there are “far more important issues” for the Legislature to tackle and doubted the bill would ever pass considering there are thousands of bills filed each legislative session.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, a former newspaper delivery boy, said he is now neutral on the idea. He said he needs to know more and the bill must be scrutinized in committee.
But, he cautioned other industries could ask for a subsidy if newspapers get one.
Turco said the tax credit would go to customers, not the newspapers.
He also said the state has been successful in lending support to life science and wind energy industries, so why not newspapers?
State Representatives Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and Marcus Vaughn, R-Wrentham, could not be reached for comment.