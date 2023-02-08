newspapers

A state lawmaker is proposing a tax credit for those who subscribe to local newspapers.

Saying the future of democracy could be at stake, state Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco is proposing a tax credit for those who subscribe to local newspapers to help keep the papers alive and reporting on local affairs.

“Newspapers go right to the foundation of how our system works,” Turco, D-Winthrop said, adding the Founding Fathers thought newspapers were so essential they put freedom of the press in the First Amendment to the Constitution.