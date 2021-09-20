ATTLEBORO — Members of the state Gateway Cities Legislative Caucus visited Attleboro on Monday, touring and listening to officials explain some of the city’s funding needs.
The lawmakers came to the city after stops in New Bedford and Fall River, which are also considered Gateway Cities.
According to a press release, the aim was “to gather insight into the specific economic development needs of Gateway Cities and the response and recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.”
There are 26 Gateway Cities in Massachusetts. They are defined “midsize urban centers that anchor regional economies…(where) manufacturing jobs (have) slowly disappeared…(and which lack the) resources and capacity to rebuild and reposition…(and) have been slow to draw new economic investment.”
Among those on the tour were co-chairmen of the caucus, Rep. Antonio Cabral D-New Bedford and Sen. Eric Lesser D-Longmeadow.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who organized the visit, said the effort is not just for show; it will help develop policies.
“This is a very real exercise,” he told officials at the end of the day.
The needs in Attleboro include funding for the state’s Housing Development Incentive Program, schools and hospital services.
A tour of downtown was conducted by Mayor Paul Heroux and Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick in a GATRA bus, which included looks at the Union Street block between Park and Mill streets and the former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street.
Both need HDIP funding for renovation projects connected with the city’s downtown revitalization efforts.
After the tour the group was bused to Capron Park’s Newell Shelter to hear from others.
Those included state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro, School Superintendent David Sawyer, Sturdy Memorial Hospital CEO Joseph Casey and Chief Medical Officer Brian Patel.
Hawkins said state funding formulas are not working well for Attleboro schools.
“We didn’t make out too well in the Student Opportunity Act,” he said. “This year we got $200,000 and we were supposed to get $2 million.”
Sawyer also talked about the need for more school money.
He said Attleboro is currently underfunded by $10 million.
Sawyer called Attleboro a “tweener” community which means that under current state funding formulas, it’s not poor enough to get more state aid and not rich enough to make up the difference between what’s needed and what’s provided.
He said the state stopped funding to keep up with inflation years ago, which means expenses have grown but income has not.
While the city began funding above the Net School Spending minimum several years ago and is now about $2 million over that amount, it’s not enough.
“It’s really a pittance compared to what we need and what other communities are getting,” Sawyer said.
Another problem that could impact next year’s budget is the decreasing number of students.
Attleboro has been at about 6,000 for years, but this year the number went down to 5,850.
State funding is based on student population and declining numbers will exacerbate Attleboro’s budget woes.
Sawyer also talked about some efforts to steer more money to regional Career and Technical Education schools and away from comprehensive high schools like Attleboro’s.
Meanwhile, Casey said large numbers of patients with behavioral health issues, or psychiatric problems, are taking up many of the beds in Sturdy Hospital’s emergency room and they stay there until beds open up in psychiatric hospitals elsewhere.
That puts a strain on the nurses and other care givers who are doing jobs that they are not trained for and did “not sign up for.”
“It’s really stretching our staff and causing some nurses to leave,” he said.
The state needs to look at providing more mental health training and more mental health hospital beds, he said.
Patel said as many as half of the 32 emergency room beds are taken up with psychiatric patients at any one time and that number at times has gone up to 80 percent.
He said emergency rooms are not good for psychiatric patients.
They are too bright and there’s too much going on.
In addition, they are not getting psychiatric treatment for the issues they have and it delays care for others who are sick.
“It’s not sustainable,” Patel said. “We can’t provide good quality care. We can put the beds in place but we can’t staff them.”
