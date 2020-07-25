State Legislature considers banning use of Native American mascots at public schools, but locally the issue is still on the back burner due to virus concerns

High school football season can be confusing around here.
With three area high schools — including two in the same league — using the same nickname, game stories at the height of fall can present a challenge to even the most creative sports scribe.
“Warriors clash with Warriors” is a headline no editor wants to write and few readers want to see. And that continues through basketball, baseball and track season.
Currently, Hockomock League members Foxboro High School and King Philip Regional High School — which includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk — and South Coast Conference member Seekonk, all use the Warrior nickname and various forms of Native American imagery for their athletes. Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton calls its teams the Chieftains and uses a stylized profile of a Native American man as its logo.
But if a bill pending on Beacon Hill becomes law, the similar nicknames won’t be an issue much longer.
The Legislature is considering banning the use of Native American mascots by public schools. The bill’s original language that would have outlawed Native American imagery was removed in committee.
Instead, if enacted, the law would prohibit public schools from using “an athletic team name, mascot, or logo which denigrates any racial, ethnic, gender, or religious group.” Advocates of the change did not want schools to claim that their mascots are not intended to denigrate Native Americans.
The New England Anti-Mascot Coalition says that nearly 40 public and private schools in Massachusetts still use some form of Native image or mascot. Warriors is especially popular, with more than a dozen schools around the state using the name.
Up until recently, the logo for the Hockomock League was the image of a stylized Indian head wearing a war bonnet, with each feather labeled with the name of a member school. That was changed only last year to a simple gold and black shield with an intertwined H and L.
According to the non-profit Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness, studies have shown that mascots harm the self-esteem of Native American youth and “normalize culturally insensitive behaviors and teach an inaccurate understanding of Indigenous people.”
The Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation, Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe/Nation, and the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe have issued calls backing the ban on Native mascots.
The legislation is also supported by the group MA Indigenous Legislative Agenda, which is also pressing for a change in the Massachusetts state seal and flag.
This is not the first time legislation has been introduced to force schools to ban the images. But this year the effort seems to have an additional emphasis. In some communities, residents have launched efforts to change the names in the wake of greater awareness of systemic racism of all types.
There are organized efforts to remove names such as North Quincy Red Raiders, Millis Mohawks, Braintree Wamps, Tewksbury Redmen, and Winchester Sachems. And even the Washington NFL franchise has said it will drop a nickname long considered offensive. The University of Massachusetts at Amherst at one time called its teams the Redmen. That was changed more than 40 years ago to Minutemen.
The Massachusetts legislation, by the way, would not be unique. There are already rules that, in various ways, prohibit the use of of Native American mascots in Maine, Oregon, California, and Wisconsin.
State education authorities in Minnesota, Washington, New York, New Hampshire and Michigan have passed resolutions against their use.
Locally, however, there seems to be no groundswell of support — or opposition — to any name changes. The closest this area has come to the controversy has been the recent decision of the Walpole school board to drop the name of Rebels and associated Confederate imagery.
Tara Bennett, spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which sponsors activities in 33 sports at 374 public and private high schools in the state, says the group has no official position on the naming issue or the pending legislation. Currently, the naming issue is considered “a local decision,” she said, although the MIAA is aware “of many towns having that current conversation.”
And while some area officials acknowledge the issue, they say it is going to have to take a back seat for now to the more pressing question of how to reopen schools safely in the fall.
The origins of the local nicknames may be lost in the mists of time, except that they appear to go back to an era when such names were even more common and appropriation of Native images was seen as either humorous or an attempt to honor their originators.
Foxboro’s use of the Warrior name may be the oldest, harking back to the late 1940s with the use of a drawing of the profile of a stern-looking Native man as a team logo dating to the ‘80s. King Philip has apparently been using the Warrior nickname since the regional district was formed in the 1950s. Seekonk High has evidently been associated with the name since it was established in the 1960s.
At King Philip, the school’s official name honors the Native leader — also known at Metacom — of the bloody 17th century war against English colonists that ended in a crushing defeat for Indigenous peoples. Besides using the Warrior nickname and a sketch of a Native man’s head enclosed in an arrowhead as a logo, KP football players used to wear helmets decorated with decals to resemble a Native American headdress. That has changed to the image of a spearhead festooned with a feather.
Superintendent Paul Zinni says King Philip officials are not dismissing the mascot question but are more concerned with school reopening.
“We recognize the need for a dialogue around this important issue and myself and the school committee plan on beginning that dialogue in the coming weeks and months,” Zinni said in an email.
“With that said, we are currently still dealing with the issue of Covid-19 and working on our plan for the upcoming school year. We will make time to discuss this issue; however, the new school year has to remain our primary focus for the time being,” he said.
Adele Sands, superintendent/director of Bristol Aggie, expressed similar sentiments. She said that the school has “had a long and close relationship with the Native American community and we want to honor that.” And that, as an agricultural high school, it shares many values with that community.
And while she said the nickname has been a topic of discussion, “the only thing we are are talking about is returning to school.” That’s not to diminish the issue, however, she added. And while there’s been no organized move to for change, “People are starting to come forward with opinions and we will listen to everybody’s thoughts on that.”
As of last season, the Foxboro High Warriors’ football helmets still carried a depiction of a Native American man very similar to the one on the Washington NFL team’s now discontinued logo.
Richard Pearson, chairman of the Foxboro School Committee, grew up in town and is an FHS alumnus. He says the town has a history of respect for its Native American heritage, in the preservation of artifacts and place names, like Neponset Street and Cocasset Lake.
“I do think many generations of students going through high school have celebrated the Warrior tradition with community pride and not in a disparaging way,” he said.
In his three years on the committee, Pearson said, he hasn’t heard any calls for a name change and there have been no formal discussions, although officials are aware of the pending law. And while school reopening is the priority now, “We recognize that over time it’s a dialog we will have to have.”
One shift in emphasis, Pearson pointed out, has already taken place. When the high school rededicated the renovated Sam Berns Community Field a few years ago, the centerpiece on the new turf was a large “F” for Foxboro, rather than the familiar “Indian head” logo.
Seekonk High, which, like KP, uses the war lance imagery on some uniforms, is in no hurry to make changes.
John Maron is entering on his second year as athletic director at Seekonk High. He says there’s nothing derogatory in the Warrior nickname.
“We have no plans and haven’t had any conversations” about changing the name.
“I think its an honorific to the Wampanoag who used to be in Seekonk.”
For a member of the Wampanoag tribe who is still in Seekonk, however, the question is not so much that the images are used as that they are simply wrong.
Michael Markley, 59, a former member of the town’s historical commission and a member of the Seaconke Wampanoag tribal council, says the art used by most area teams, images drawn from Plains tribes and others, have nothing to do with the people who lived in this area before the Pilgrims landed.
“The pictures are people from a Hollywood Western,” Markley said. “I’ve told people of the town that I would not want that type of ignorance displayed in my community.”
He and other members of the tribe consulted with the Rehoboth Police Department when it was seeking a new design for its shoulder patch. They replaced the version showing a man in a full, feathered headdress with a more authentic image of a Native hunter that Rehoboth officers wear on their uniforms today.
Darrell Waldron, chief of the Seaconkes, one of four Native American tribes formally recognized by the state, says the tribe has taken no official position on the pending legislation.
But, he said, “Any mascot that gives a negative image of people shouldn’t be there,” adding “I don’t think America remembers its history as it runs to the first Americans, the only Americans.”
While he says he recognizes that the Warrior name may have been intended to honor Native heritage, he also thinks “people are on the right track changing what’s derogatory.”
The change in what’s acceptable that may be gaining ground, whether it’s officially acknowledged or not.
On one online site selling King Philip gear, there’s plenty of apparel in the green and gold team colors from which to choose, much of it with the Warrior name prominently featured. You can still buy a sweatshirt with a Native American logo, in fact. But displayed even more prominently is a different Warrior image. You can order a hoodie with the picture of a crested bronze helmet that would not look out of place on one of the 300 Spartans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.