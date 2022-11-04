Home Oil Delivery
ATTLEBORO -- With the cost of heating fuel soaring, the state has it is accepting applications for the annual Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

Eligible households may receive help with their home heating bills from Nov. 1 through April 28 by applying to the state Department of Housing and Community Development at mass.gov/orgs/housing-and-community-development.

