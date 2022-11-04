ATTLEBORO -- With the cost of heating fuel soaring, the state has it is accepting applications for the annual Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
The website heatinghelpMA.org provides information for those in need of heating assistance as well as energy efficiency program information and a link to the department’s online application portal toapply.org/MassLIHEAP.
Applications can also be made through Self Help Inc. in Brockton by calling 508-588-5440 or going to selfhelpinc.org.
“Fuel assistance is a lifesaving program, plain and simple, and with the sustained high cost of energy and utility costs and the unprecedented cost of living increases, our clients are facing a financial storm not seen in a generation," Self Help Executive Director Jon Carlson said in a press release.
Depending on the heat source, households may be eligible for more than $1,000 in assistance.
Homeowners and renters, including households whose cost of heat is included in the rent, can apply in person at the agency in their area or through the online application.
Eligibility is based on household size and the gross annual income of every household member 18 or older.
Household income cannot exceed 60% of estimated state median income.
The program provides assistance through a fixed benefit amount for the cost of the primary source of heat which includes, but is not limited to, oil, electricity, natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood and coal.
If eligible, discounts are automatically given on electric bills for investor-owned electric utilities, gas bills for investor-owned gas utilities, and telephone bills.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.